Sisters meet for first time after discovering each other through DNA test

Barb Pohl and Kathryn Graves share the same dad

DILWORTH, Minn. — It’s a day Barb Pohl will never forget.

“I’m kinda nervous,” she says.

Her whirlwind of emotions all started with an at-home genealogy test.

“Both my brother and I took DNA from ancestory.com.”

That one DNA kit turned into something much bigger just a week ago, when it connected her to a genetic match.

“I found her, I messaged her, and I said, ‘My mom divorced Doug Condon when I was 6 weeks old, and I know we’re related somehow.'”

She was right.

Although she didn’t know her father, Barb is about to get to know someone much closer to her than she ever expected.

“She responded right back on Facebook and said, ‘Hey! Doug was my grandpa. Oh my mom would really like to connect with you.'”

That someone is a sister she never even knew existed, and is now meeting for the first time.

“First she found my daughter Rhonda on there. She got a hold of me. She told me about it and I was like, ‘Wow. Really? After all these years of having a sister and we finally get to meet?’ It was the greatest feeling,” says Barb’s newfound sister Kathryn Graves.

For now, Barb and Kathryn share a dad, and although they live three hours away with Kathryn in Onamia, Minnesota, they say they’re excited to begin sharing the rest of their lives together.

“It’s amazing, just amazing. I’m still in shock. I have been that this did finally did come. It’s a wonderful feeling. It’s awesome,” says Kathryn.

The sisters have also found a brother who shares the same dad in Hinckley, Minnesota.

They hope to connect with him this summer.