Visitation and Funeral Services Set For Young West Fargo Boy

Grantley Johnson died Thursday in the midst of a second heroic battle with leukemia

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Visitation and funeral services are set for a young West Fargo boy who died Thursday in the midst of a second heroic battle with leukemia.

Seven-year-old Grantley Johnson made a huge impact on the F-M community in his short time on earth.

He had many friends at Freedom Elementary where he attended 2nd grade.

The last two years of his life involved a lot of time spent at Sanford Children’s hospital.

The family says in lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the hospital.

They also encourage informal wear during his visitation & funeral service, including Grantley T-shirts & hats, Vikings gear, Superhero shirts, and anything that reminds you of Grantley.

Visitation will be held Monday night from 6 to 8 at West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center in West Fargo.

Grantley’s funeral will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Prairie Heights Community Church in West Fargo.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in south Fargo.