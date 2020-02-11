Census Committee Meets With Faith Based Organizations To Discuss 2020 Census

They are trying to find ways to target the audience that is usually missing from the census.

MOORHEAD, Minn.- They talked about why it’s important to fill out the census and how it impacts the community as a whole.

The Federal funding that comes back to the state is determined by the count and the money is used for a number of things including roads and schools.

“We just see them as ideally placed in the community, to be able to reach out to a large number of people, and to get the word out on how important the census is. How can people have their voice heard through that, you know they’re that local trusted source,” says Joshua Huffman, the Community Administrator at the City of Moorhead.