HS Hockey Roundup: South Shanley Boys, Davies Girls Win

Davies and Fargo South-Shanley win one-goal games on Tuesday night

FARGO, N.D. — Tuesday night featured a jam packed slate of top high school hockey teams.

The number two team in state, Davies, hosted the number three team in state, Fargo North-South. It took an overtime game winner from Kaya Johnson for the Eagles to come out victorious in that one.

On the Boys side, the number two team in state, Fargo South-Shanley scored a goal in the opening period and that was the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Fargo North.