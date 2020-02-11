Man Arrested After Stealing Vehicle and Fleeing Police

Ali is being held for fleeing, assault and possession of stolen property.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–A Willmar, Minnesota teen is behind bars after ramming a stolen vehicle into two unmarked squad cars in Moorhead.

18-year-old Abdi Ali was driving a vehicle that was involved in a pursuit earlier in the day.

Street Crimes Unit members attempted to block the vehicle in the 3500 block of Village Green Drive in the noon hour.

That’s when Ali rammed into the unmarked squad cars driven by a Clay County deputy and a Fargo police officer.

He was arrested after running from the area.

No one was hurt.