North Dakota Health Department Monitoring 3 People For Coronavirus

All three recently arrived from China

BISMARCK, N.D. — Three people in North Dakota are being actively monitored for the coronavirus.

The state health department says all three recently arrived from China.

They are voluntarily staying away from people other than immediate family members.

There have been no cases of the virus reported in North Dakota and no individuals are classified as a person under investigation.

So far in the United States there have been 13 people reported to be infected and no deaths.

The only person-to-person transmission in the United States has been among close household contacts.

The death toll is now surpassing 1,000 in China.