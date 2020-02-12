MnDOT avoiding putting salt on roads during heavy winds

MnDOT says this is safer because the salt will cause the snow to stick to the roads

MOORHEAD, Minn. — With the day’s strong wind and subzero temperatures, the Minnesota Department of Transportation knows to be careful with how they treat their roads.

The blowing wind means they are avoiding putting salt down on any part of the road.

MnDOT says that while salt typically makes conditions safer over areas with icy conditions, not putting the salt down in these circumstances actually poses less of a risk.

“With the wind and the blowing snow, the salt will actually cause the snow to stick to the road,” MnDOT maintenance director Jed Schoon said. “It will cause melting and the blowing snow will stick to it, so it will actually make the road conditions a lot worse than what they are right now.”