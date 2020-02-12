NDSU Softball Welcoming Tough Non-Conference Slate

Went 1-3 on opening weekend

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Softball hasn’t had the best of starts to the 2019 season. In their opening weekend of games in South Carolina came out with a 1 and 3 record.

In that tournament, the Bison faced Three NCAA Tournament teams from last season in South Carolina, Southern Illinois and Ohio State with the one win coming against the Salukis.

The non-conference slate won’t get any easier for the next set of games taking on eighth ranked Florida in two of the next five on the Gators home field.

Pitcher Paige Vargas says the team embraces the opportunity of tough opponents because it helps for the grind later in the year.

“Definitely helps us when it comes to summit league play. I think it teaches us a lot of listens when we play those games especially last year I remember we had a lot of close games with some of those bigger teams,” Vargas said. “It just shows we can compete with anyone out there even a school from North Dakota. Like I said I think we can really cause some upsets this year and I’m excited to see who it is.

The Bison also face Southeastern Louisiana, Florida A&M and Longwood as part of those five games this weekend.