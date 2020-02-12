President Trump Signs Veterans STEM Bill, Talks Bison Football Champions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has signed a bipartisan bill that will help veterans re-enter the workforce by making them eligible for National Science Foundation programs.

The programs will help them pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics or “STEM” fields.

The legislation was co-sponsored by North Dakota Republican Sen. John Hoeven.

Before the signing, the president thanked Hoeven and Sen. Kevin Cramer and the talk turned to NDSU Bison football.

“They’re going to be bringing their tremendous football team to the White House very shortly because they won the championship for their division,” said President Trump.

“And it’s a big deal and they’ve won it for a lot of years, right?

“8 out of the last 9. Go Bison!” said Sen. Hoeven.

“They want to test that theory of winning too much.” said Sen. Cramer.

To which the president replied, “They’re winning so much they can’t stand it anymore.”

President Trump previously hosted NDSU at the White House last March to commemorate the football team’s 2019 championship win.