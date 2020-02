Def Leppard & ZZ Top Heading To Grand Forks

20/20 Vision Tour Stopping At Alerus Center This Fall

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Rock and roll legends are coming to Alerus Center in Grand Forks in October.

Def Leppard and very special guest ZZ Top have included the city on their 20/20 Vision Tour.

They’ll play the Alerus on Monday, October 12.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, February 21 at LiveNation.com.