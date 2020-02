Fargo Target Files Application for Liquor Store

FARGO, N.D.–Target on 13th Avenue South in Fargo is planning to open a liquor store.

The liquor control board has received an application for a three-thousand square foot store.

City ordinance does require the store to have a separate entrance.

Construction would begin after the city gives final approval.

The liquor control board is set to review the application next Wednesday.