Fargo to Host Open Forums with North Dakota Leaders to Discuss Opportunity Zones

The forums will be streamed live on the City's commission channels and on social media.

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo will host two public forums to discuss the new Opportunity Zone program on February 18 and 19.

The meetings will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and held within the Commission Chambers at Fargo City Hall.

The forums will provide an overview of the program and discuss the needs of an expanding affordable housing demand.

Members of the Fargo City Commission, along with the Cass County Commission, Fargo Park District and the Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority have been invited.

Guests include community partners, local developers, The United States Departments of Housing & Urban Development, Small Business Administration, Economic Development Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as the State of North Dakota housing and economic development offices.

