Man Wanted For Armed Robbery In Idaho Is Shot & Killed In Dickinson

U.S. Marshals say 25-year-old Dakota Chlarson charged at officers with scissors before he was shot

DICKINSON, N.D. — A man wanted for an armed robbery in Idaho is dead after he was shot by officers in Dickinson, North Dakota.

U.S. Marshals say 25-year-old Dakota Chlarson charged at officers with scissors before he was shot.

He was given emergency medical treatment on scene but he died.

Officers were tipped off that Chlarson was staying at an apartment in Dickinson and this morning they went to arrest him.

A short standoff began while they negotiated with the man.

He eventually charged at them and was shot.

No officers were hurt but two have been placed on standard administrative leave.

North Dakota BCI is investigating.