NDSU Baseball’s Loven Adding New Pitch for 2020 Season

Loven Coming Off Summit League Newcomer of the Year

FARGO, N.D. — As North Dakota State baseball gets their season underway this weekend, Summit League Newcomer of the Year pitcher Max Loven will continue to make an impact on the front end of the rotation into his second season.

As a freshman, Loven recorded 75 strikeouts, a 4 and 2 record, just under 89 innings pitched with a 2.44 ERA establishing himself as the number one starter on the staff.

To round out his game as the ace, Loven spent the off-season working in another off speed pitch, the slider, which allows him to keep opposing hitters honest at the plate.

“It pretty much makes the hitter have to worry about one more pitch whether then be able to sit on a pitch or two and they know that’s all I got. Now, even if I don’t throw it that much because it is new,” Loven said. “They still have to have that in the back of their head that I have that and its just more for them to think about and more for me to be able to throw at them. I try to make them make the adjustments and know what I’m bringing and I just do what I do.”

The Bison start the 27-game road trip to start the year in Hawaii on Friday.