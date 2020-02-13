NDSU Women’s Basketball Wins Behind Career Night From Gaislerova

Gaislerva reaches 1,000 points in win over Purdue-Fort Wayne

FARGO, N.D. — What a night it was for NDSU Women’s Basketball. Junior Guard Michelle Gaislerova reached a career milestone on the first basket of the game eclipsing the 1,000 points mark.

Later in the game, she would set the NCAA Division One record for free throws made and dropped 18 points in a 74-53 win over Purdue-Fort Wayne.

The Bison are back in action next Thursday at South Dakota.