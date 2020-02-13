Plans begin to display Greta Thunberg mural in downtown Fargo

Former Fargo City Commissioner offered the mural's artist the chance to have his work put up downtown after boycotts caused the original plan in Bismarck to fall through

FARGO, N.D. — A mural representing Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg could soon be making it’s way to Fargo.

Former Fargo City Commissioner Mike Williams messaged the artist, Shane Balkowitsch, to offer to have the iconic image displayed downtown. The seven foot mural is a representation of a wet plate glass photograph of Thunberg at Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota.

Originally it was going to be put up in Bismarck but threats of boycotts caused Balkowitsch to reconsider.

“You have got to just keep at it and don’t let people that are trying to censor or stymie our freedom of speech,” says Williams. “Being able to have nice public art installation is important just to be tenacious and keep making those opportunities available.”

Williams says the exact downtown location for the mural is yet to be decided.