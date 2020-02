Coach of the Week: NDSU Baseball Coach Tod Brown

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Baseball starts their season in Hawaii this weekend.

The Bison are making a lot of changes for the 2020 season.

KVRR’s Nick Couzin caught up with Head Coach Tod Brown to talk about those changes and more in this week’s Coach of the Week segment.