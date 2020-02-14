LIVE: Famous Dave’s Enters Chicken Sandwich Wars

Restaurant Chain Introduces "Iris' Comeback Chicken Sandwich" Last Week

We have a new entry in the chicken sandwich wars that ignited last summer.

Famous Dave’s introduced the “Iris’ Comeback Chicken Sandwich” last week.

The recipe from from Iris, the mother of Famous Dave.

Check the sandwich out along with other Famous Dave’s favorites from their visit to the KVRR Morning Show.

A secret sauce sets this sandwich apart from other fast food chicken.

The chicken sandwich wars heated up when Popeye’s debuted theirs last summer.

And Famous Dave’s says there is still room for more chicken in the battle for our taste buds.

General Manager Sean Curington says, “We’ve had chicken sandwiches, but we’ve never had a fried chicken sandwich. So I think that with Popeye’s and Chick Fil-A and all the fights and news stuff over it, we decided to join the action.”

Curington adds that the sandwich is selling well. He says Famous Dave’s is even a popular spot for families on Valentine’s Day.