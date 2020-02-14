Play of the Week Nominees: February 14th

Northern Cass, Lake Park Audubon battle for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week nominees come from the basketball court.

First up, from Northern Cass, Halle Crockett makes a nasty crossover to bring her defender to the floor before stepping back to nail the three point shot.

A great play but is it better than the play from Lake Park Audubon girls basketball?

Izzy Olson makes a great play on defense by poking the ball away from her defender and taking advantage of the forced turnover with a basket at the other end of the floor.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.