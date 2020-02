Sheyenne Wins Battle Of West Fargo

Sheyenne took down West Fargo 98-66 on Friday Night at West Fargo High

FARGO, ND – For the sixth time this season, Sheyenne Boy’s Basketball scored at least 90 points. Tonight’s win over West Fargo included eight more, in a 98-66 win at West Fargo High. Five Mustangs scored double digits.