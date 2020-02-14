Staff Prepping For Pancake Karnival Festival

Organizers say it's something you can't afford to miss.

FARGO, N.D. — Pancakes, sausage, and more pancakes by the thousands.

It’s all at the 2020 Pancake Karnival Festival at the Fargodome.

For $8, you can get a ticket to an all you can eat festival that also includes a full kids zone of inflatable obstacle courses.

The festival has been featured in the Guinness Book of World Records and in the best selling book 1,000 Places to See Before You Die.

All the money raised goes back into the Kiwanis Club funds to be given back out to local groups all across the valley.

“We have sausage specifically made for this day, secret recipe, we get great reviews about the sausage. Come out enjoy the food, enjoy the camaraderie, and fellowship with kwinana, with friends and family,”2020 Kiwanis Pancake Chair, Paul Aslakson said.

The doors open at 7:00 AM and will be running until 3:00 PM Saturday.