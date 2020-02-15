Moorhead boys hockey falls to Hill Murray in regular season finale

The Pioneers defeated the Spuds 4-3

MOORHEAD, Minn. — There was a packed crowd at the Cullen Hockey Center for the Moorhead boys regular season finale against Hill Murray, but the Spuds weren’t able to get it done in front of their home audience as they fell to the Pioneers 4-3.

It was a back-and-forth contest throughout, although Moorhead never held a lead.

Hill Murray struck first with a goal from Nick Pierre with under five minutes to go in the first. Spuds answered shortly after, as Caden Triggs slide one through from the slot to tie the game up just before the first intermission.

In the second, Pierre again scored for the Pioneers, this time on a breakaway.

Moorhead responded well once again. Max Dronen nails a great shot, sending a wrister just inside the pipe to make it 2-2.

Hill Murray scored once more in the frame, as Pierre completes a hat trick after a one-timer gets by Hudson Hodges in goal.

Carter Johnson tied things up for the third time in the final period with a power play goal, but Hill Murray had the last say of things.

Not too long after Johnson’s goal, Matthew Fleischhacker sealed the deal for Hill Murray, sending a long shot into the back of the net.

Moorhead finished the season 18-5-1 and gets the top seed in the Section 8AA playoffs. The Spuds open up the postseason on Tuesday at home against Bemidji at 6:00 p.m.