Cole Swindell to Perform at Bluestem Amphitheater

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Cole Swindell is set to perform at Bluestem Amphitheater on August 14 with Jon Langston.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased on February 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with an exclusive password from the Jade Presents App. General tickets go on sale February 20 at 10 a.m.

Cole Swindell is a Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling recording artist. He has eight No. 1 hits as a solo artist. His third album, All of It, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country album chart and No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200.

Swindell has multiple songwriting honors and awards including winning two CMA Triple Play Awards and Music Row’s Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year in 2015. His songwriting credits include not only his own but “This Is How We Roll” by Florida Georgia Line, “Get Me Some of That” by Thomas Rhett, and multiple songs with Luke Brian.

Jon Langston opened for Luke Bryan in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He released his EP, Now You Know, in October 2019 which included the lead single “Now You Know” playing on country radio stations now.

Tickets are available at JadePresents.com, the Tickets300 box office or by calling (866)-300-8300.