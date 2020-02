HS Basketball Roundup: Ada-Borup Beats DGF to Extend Win Streak

Cougars beat Rebels 84-56

GLYNDON, Minn. — 19 and 1 Ada-Borup visited 18 and 5 DGf Monday night on the Rebels home court.

The Cougars were able to extend their win streak with a 84-56 victory.