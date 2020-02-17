UND Men’s Basketball Seeing Closing Stretch of Games as Opportunity

Fighting Hawks play four of top five teams in Conference to close season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota men’s basketball has four games left in their regular season and find themselves sixth in the Summit League standings. That spot is not a lock as the final four contests will say a lot about where UND finishes come conference tournament time.

That’s because it include four of the top five teams in front of them including South Dakota State and North Dakota State, who are the top two teams, in match-ups this week.

Rather than going into this last stretch looking at how much of a grind it may be, head coach Paul Sather says it presents a chance to show what his team is made of.

I was telling somebody we got two eyes, a nose and a jaw because you know these next four games we can get black and blue,” Sather said. “Its more about us and getting ready to play rather when who were playing but you know let’s go out and compete. What a great opportunity. We have nothing to lose.I feel like were going to have a seed in the tournament somewhere and they’ll let us know who were playing and when were playing when that time comes so let’s just keep it on us.”

Both the game against SDSU and NDSU will be at home.