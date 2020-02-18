HS Hockey Roundup: Moorhead, Fargo-South Shanley Advance in Postseason Play

Spuds Beat Bemidji; Bruins Grafton-Park River

FARGO, N.D. — Moorhead Boys Hockey began postseason play Tuesday night as the number one seed in Section 8AA. After getting down 1-0, the Spuds responded with three goals to seal the game and advance to host the next game with St. Cloud Saturday night.

In the EDC Boys Hockey Tournament, Fargo-South Shanley got down to Grafton-Park Rover 1-0 before responding with seven goals over the next two periods. the Bruins face Davies in the semifinals on Friday night in Grand Forks.