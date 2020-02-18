MnDOT Releases Simulation Videos of 11th Street Underpass in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation released videos depicting what an 11th Street underpass in Moorhead would possibly look like.

The videos show a street view as well as an aerial view of the underpass.

The City of Moorhead says even though a special federal BUILD grant was rejected, the underpass project remains a top priority due to the city’s police and fire stations being blocked when trains pass through.

The estimated cost for the project is $52 million and would involve new signals, pedestrian and bicycle upgrades and utility replacements.