Furnace Causes House Fire in Wadena County

No one was reported injured in the fire.

RED EYE TOWNSHIP, Minn.–A fire heavily damaged a two-story home in Wadena County on Tuesday.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Department received reports of a structure fire on 109th Avenue at approximately 10:35 p.m. When officers arrived, the home was full of smoke and the flames had reached the second floor.

Sebeka and Menahga Fire Departments arrived and quickly put the fire out.

After talking with the resident of the home, officers determined the fire was caused by the furnace.

