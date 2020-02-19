LIVE: Fargo Force Keeping Grantley’s Legacy Alive

Force Will Grantley-Designed Jerseys That Will Be Auctioned After Game

You can honor the memory of a brave little boy who inspired us all with his fight against leukemia.

The Fargo Force are honoring Grantley Johnson this Saturday at Sanford Children’s Night.

The seven-year-old passed away earlier this month after his second battle with leukemia.

Fargo Force players will wear special jerseys, which will be auctioned off live after the game to support Sanford.

Grantley himself designed the jerseys.

The team presented him with a jersey last month and players spent time giving him an unforgettable experience on the ice.

Fargo Force VP of Business Operations Whitney Baumgartner says, “These types of nights just mean a little bit more than playing hockey and so bringing Grantley in, they were really able to understand what it was we were raising money for, for the Sanford Children’s Hospital, really putting a name and seeing this is the child that designed this jersey we’re gonna wear, and this is what it means.”

One dollar from every ticket sold will also go to Sanford. The puck drops at Scheels Arena at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.