Classes Impacted By Small Gas Leak At South Elementary In West Fargo

School was let go at its usual time

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A lingering odor at South Elementary in West Fargo has been traced to a small leak in the fuel line for the boiler system.

The leak was repaired but the odor lingered and was most noticeable in the classrooms in the K-2 wing.

School officials cranked the air handling system to 100% to help move the odor out of the building.

Students were also moved out of some of the impacted classrooms.

Parents were notified in case they wanted to pick up their child early.

Parents will be notified again if there are any changes to the schedule tomorrow.