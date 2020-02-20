Gov. Burgum calls Fargo hottest job market in the country at Economic Outlook Forum

The event featured several speakers, including Forbes publisher Rich Karlgaard and Gov. Doug Burgum

FARGO, N.D. — The Chamber’s 2020 Economic Outlook Forum highlights the metro as one of the best places to live based on local economic trends.

The event featured Forbes publisher and North Dakota native Rich Karlgaard as keynote speaker.

He explored various factors impacting the economy, from technology to energy and workforce trends.

Gov. Doug Burgum says Fargo is the number one hottest job market nationwide.

He says the time is now to begin shifting from trying to create more jobs to creating and attracting more qualified workers.

“If you’ve got jobs open, then you need to be thinking not about the job in your company, you need to be thinking that, great job, great pay, great benefits, but you also have to think about, ‘What are we doing to contribute to making this community a place that people want to move to?'” added Gov. Burgum.

He says the state currently has around 30 thousand available jobs, as well as one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.