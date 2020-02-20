Once Popular McDonald’s In Fargo Reduced To Rubble

BNSF Railway Owns The Land And says it has no immediate plans

FARGO, N.D. — McDonald’s on Main Avenue in Fargo is no more.

Crews are working to demolish the structure.

BNSF Railway, which owns the land, says the franchise owner terminated the lease at the end of 2019.

A notice was given to customers on New Year’s Day announcing the closing and inviting people to visit other McDonald’s locations in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo.

The railroad says it has no immediate plans for the land.