Planning Underway For Moorhead’s Sesquicentenial

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A lot has changed from when Moorhead was first settled as a railroad town to today.

Next year Moorhead turns 150 and your input is wanted to determine how to celebrate.

A meeting was held at the Hjemkemst Center so people could express their ideas on what they want to see for the sesquicentennial.

Ideas ranged from a recreation of the gunfight that helped found the Moorhead government to block parties were expressed.

There will be many different historical events that will be remembered in the next few years.

“Let us know how you wanna help, let us know what you can do, let us know your ideas. We want to know what you’re interested in, and if anybody’s got a 19th century steam boat that we can put on the Red River we’re very interested in that,” says programming director Markus Krueger.

A link to valunteer can be found here.