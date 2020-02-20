Young Man Dead After Farm Accident Near Oakes, North Dakota

Officials responded to a farmstead northwest of Oakes around 9 a.m. Wednesday

DICKEY CO, N.D. — A 25-year-old man is dead after a farm related accident in Dickey County, North Dakota.

The sheriff’s office, Oakes Ambulance and police department responded to a farmstead northwest of Oakes around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

They responded to a call of a farm accident involving an individual and equipment.

The sheriff says the man was run over by the rear wheels of a semi while unloading grain at a farm where he worked.

The family is still being notified.