Nominees: February 21

Ada-Borup, Moorhead Battle for POTW

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week nominees come from the basketball court and the ice.

First up, from Ada-Borup, Preston Gwin with the beauty of a reverse lay-in against DGF.

A great play but is it better than the play from Moorhead boys hockey?

Caden Triggs with the nasty snipe for a goal against Hill-Murray in the final game of the regular season.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.