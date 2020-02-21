Police Notify Public of High Risk Sex Offender Living in Fargo

High-risk offenders lifetime registrants and verified every 30 days.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department has released information about a high-risk sex offender living in Fargo.

Alexander Michael Emmons is living at 734 College Street North. Emmons was convicted of gross sexual imposition in Stutsman County in 2014.

Information about high-risk sex offenders in Fargo can be found here.