Moorhead Boys Hockey Advance To Class AA Title Game

With a win over St. Cloud in the semifinals, Moorhead Boys Hockey will face Roseau on Wednesday

MOORHEAD, MN – The Moorhead Boys Hockey team didn’t have an ounce of trouble scoring on Saturday night against St. Cloud, which led to an 8-2 win in the Class 8 AA Semifinal game.

The Spuds face Roseau on Wednesday for the section crown.