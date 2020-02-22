ND High School Wrestling Championship Roundup

Results from the final round of 2020 North Dakota Class A and B State Wrestling Tournament

FARGO, ND – In the Class B 126 Bout, Ethan Wonser taking defeated kindred’s Carter Schmitz in a 5-4 decision. Moving up and over to class a in the 132 Bout where Fargo South’s Facob Thomas prevailed with the 8-6 decision. Back to class B and match in the 138 weight class didn’t disappoint for Lisbon fans thanks to Boeden Greenley’s win. Up to the 152 class which saw Kindred’s Easton Ogren fall to South Border’s Mark Jochim.