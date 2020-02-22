Unglued Celebrates Its 10th Annual Craft Fest

ABOUT 4,000 PEOPLE ATTENDED THE EVENT

FARGO, N.D.- With seventy local vendors showing off their hand crafting skills, there was no shortage of things to see and activities to do.

From craft beer gardens,workshops, to flash tattoos and even a scavenger hunt.

Organizers say events like this connect people to their artistic side while also helping support local vendors.

“Having something like this really showcases the creativity and the creative community that really is bustling and and bursting at the seams here. And it really connects people to their creative side by being able to experience the museum and workshops as well,” says Ashley Morken, the organizer of Unglued Craft Fest.