Two Trucks Vandalized in South Moorhead

Owner is looking for anyone who may have surveillance video of the incident

MOORHEAD, Minn. — There’s a search for four people involved in an act of vandalism early Saturday morning in Moorhead.

The owner says they found their brand new Ford F-150 and another truck in their driveway spray painted.

They say it happened shortly after 6 a.m. and the people were driving a black two-door sports car that appears to be a newer make/model.

They are also asking for any home video footage from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. by Horn Avenue in South Moorhead.

It’s near Holiday Gas Station and Walgreens.

You can contact the Moorhead Police Department with any information.