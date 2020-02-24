NDSU student dies in snowmobile accident

Ben Anderson was 22 years old

FARGO, N.D. — An NDSU student from Hoffman, Minnesota died early Saturday morning when he fell through the ice on Olson Lake in Elk Lake Township while snowmobiling.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Ben Anderson was transported to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria after falling through.

Ben was later flown to Sanford, where he was pronounced dead.

His fraternity brothers at Alpha Gamma Rho say Ben was a compassionate leader who students looked up to and came to for support.

According to his LinkedIn page, Ben was expected to graduate this year with a degree in Agribusiness Finance.

The Andersons lost another family member just four years ago.

Ben’s father Patrick Anderson was killed in a four-wheeler crash back in 2016.

NDSU Interim Dean of Students Casey Peterson says students being there for one another is what’s most important at this time.

“I’ve been here more than 20 years, and have always been impressed with the students that we have here, how they care for each other and how much they invest in this community. I can only do my job and I can be there and show support but they’re really the ones who are taking care of each other at these times,” says Peterson.

Prayer and funeral services will be held this upcoming Saturday and Sunday in Hoffman, which is Ben’s hometown.

Find more information at www.ericksonsmithfh.com/obituary/Benjamin-Anderson.