Race for MN House District 4A Seat Heats Up

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The race for Moorhead’s seat in the State House has certainly been an interesting one, with one candidate already dropping out, and an additional three joining the race.

Mara Morken announced her intentions to run on February 18th, gaining support quickly from community members and even former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams.

She quickly ended her campaign on the 22nd, stating that the time commitment away from her family would be too great if elected.

Three others have also thrown their hats into the ring.

Edwin Hahn, Will Hagen, and Chuck Hendrickson.

Hahn, the co-founder of Lightspring, an energy company that deals with solar technology, is running as a Republican.

“The community is really hungry for growth, really hungry to bring forth a new vision for Moorhead. They are looking for a new community center, for more business opportunities, and to overall attract young families and keep our youth in this area,” said Edwin Hahn.

Hahn has been a public servant in the past, as a city council member for Thief River Falls.

He plans to launch new pilot programs to help Moorhead climb out of Fargo’s shadow.

“The suggested pilot programs that I’m going to be pushing forward in St. Paul, is to bring forth what I call the three for three,” said Hahn, “That’s revitalizing downtown within a three year period, pulling in three million dollars in beautification for projects from the St. Paul legislature, as well as implementing three new destination locations to our community here.”

His opponent is Will Hagen, the student body President at MSUM, and a student teacher in West Fargo, is running as a Democrat.

Hagen believes that Moorhead’s strengths lie in it’s education system.

“Moorhead is built around public education, and that’s Pre-K all the way through 12th grade. We have seen that their is the political will, with the referendum that was passed to build the new high school and training center,” said Will Hagen.

He also thinks that not enough is being done to retain the talented students that come out of Moorhead’s colleges.

“I think it’s important that we provide them the opportunities while they are here, those job connections, that job training that we have, and those connections within the community. We have fantastic business programs at our five colleges within the area, but we need to make sure we give them the space so that they can take a risk,” said Hagen.

Chuck Hendrickson is also running for office as a Democrat. He is a Moorhead City Councilmember serving his second term. We reached out for an interview, but haven’t heard back.

Minnesota’s DFL and GOP caucuses are on Tuesday February 25th. Click here to find your polling place.

You can find links to Hahn’s campaign here, and Hagen’s campaign here.