Region One Tournament Roundup

Semifinals Set in Class B Region One Tournament

FARGO, N.D. — The Class B Region one Tournament getting underway at the SHAC with the quarterfinal round.

The number one seed and defending state champions, Kindred, got the day started with a 78-27 win over Tri-State. The Vikings will play the four seed Richland who beat Hankinson.

In the bottom half of the bracket, both Casses are move on as Central Cass takes down Milnor/North Sargent and Northern Cass gets the win over Lisbon.

The semifinals are set to start at 6 P.M. Tuesday night at the SHAC.