Ada-Borup’s Gwin Wins High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week is Ada-Borup’s Preston Gwin.

Gwin’s reverse lay-in against DGF to keep the Cougars win streak alive won 75 percent of the vote to take home the win.

Congrats to Gwin and the Cougs for taking home this week’s win.