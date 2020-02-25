Downtown Alexandria Businesses Being Demolished to Contain Fire

The public is asked to avoid the area.

ALEXANDRIA, MINN.–A large fire in Alexandria has displaced residents and caused businesses to be demolished.

Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West Broadway Street in Alexandria on Tuesday.

The City of Alexandria says four buildings have been destroyed by the fire and are being demolished to ensure it does not spread further.

The businesses being demolished include RM Tattoo, Raapers Eatery & Ale, Hidden Treasures, Charlie’s Bazaar and Little Darlings Children’s Boutique

The American Red Cross is assisting approximately 20 residents who lived above the businesses and have since been displaced. No injuries were reported.

Approximately 120 firefighters from Alexandria, Garfield, Long Prairie, Carlos and Forada are working to put out the fire.

Broadway Street has been barricaded and the public is asked to avoid the area.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 29 from Third Avenue to Sixth Avenue will remain closed until the fire is out and the area is completely cleaned. Local law enforcement is working to reroute traffic.