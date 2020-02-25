Kindred and Central Cass To Play For Class B Region 1 Title

Kindred took down Richland 75-60, while Central Cass beat Northern Cass 62-32

FARGO, ND – Kindred responded to a 15-8 deficit at the beginning of game with a 26-0 run. From there, the Vikings took control and didn’t relinquish it as they bested Richland 75-60 at the SHAC on Tuesday evening.

Immediately after came a battle of Casses: Central vs. Northern. The Squirrels came out on top 62-32 despite a relatively slow start offensive for both teams.