MN precinct caucuses begin Tuesday night

MINNESOTA – Minnesotans will share ideas important to them at precinct caucuses.

Registration begins at 6:00 PM Tuesday night at locations for each party with events beginning at 7:00.

Delegates for the county and Senate district conventions will be chosen. There they will pick the nominee in each race for every party.

People will also introduce proposals that will be discussed at the county, state and national conventions.

“The resolutions are a very lively part of the caucuses. People have a lot of issues and they want their voice heard and that’s where it’s heard,” Clay County DFL Chair Athena Gracyk said.

Caucuses are different than the presidential primary where people vote on their party’s presidential nominee.

