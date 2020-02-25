Roofing Company Banned from Doing Business in North Dakota

McKenna lists addresses in Brampton, North Dakota, and Long Prairie, Minnesota

BISMARCK, N.D.–State officials say a roofing company has been banned from doing business in North Dakota.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said he has issued a cease and desist order against McKenna’s Roofing and its owner Joshua McKenna. McKenna lists addresses in Brampton, North Dakota, and Long Prairie, Minnesota.

A state investigation started in August showed that McKenna had taken an advance payment of over $5,000 for a roofing job, and the homeowner spent the next year trying to get McKenna to do the work or provide a refund, without success.

Officials say McKenna’s contractor’s license had already expired when he took the money.