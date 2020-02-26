NDSU Men’s Basketball Ready for South Dakota State Game with Conference Implications

Bison 11-1 at SHAC this season

FARGO, N.D. — A shot for a share of the Summit League men’s basketball regular season title will be determined tomorrow night when South Dakota State comes to the SHAC to play North Dakota State.

With a win over SDSU and Omaha, NDSU could see themselves as a number one seed at the conference tournament.

The Bison have shown out all season on their home floor compiling an 11-1 record. Not only has home court advantage helped the team’s success this season, its been the way the Bison have stayed composed through tough stretches in close games.

With the two most important match ups in front of them, head coach Dave Richman says the best version of his squad has yet to emerge.

“Thankfully for a lot of us my voice is heard less and less,” Richman said. “Going back to the South Dakota game we were up 10 and loss it quick, Cody Kelly goes on an 8-0 run himself. Were down one, come out of a timeout and Tyson Ward hits a three and its ball game from there. There’s a bunch of swagger, there’s a bunch of poise. A lot of resiliency in this group. I think that’s great. That being said, I do feel like that better version, that perfect version is still out there. That’s my job to hold these guys accountable as we continue to move forward into march”

Tip is set for 8 P.M. on Thursday. The Bison lost the previous meeting in Brookings.