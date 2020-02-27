BNG Team Hosts A Chili Cook-Off To Celebrate National Chili Day

They called on KVRR Anchor Alison to help judge.

FARGO, N.D.- The company had eight employees participating in the contest.

They invited three local celebrity judges to rate each chili and of those judges was our very own Alison Voorhees.

She says judges were looking for the chili with the best texture, aroma, taste and presentation.

Company leaders say it’s important to create events that are fun for employees where they can also socialize with each other.

“We believe in everybody getting together and being social too, so to have a couple of fun events throughout the month where we can all come together as a team and I’ll share one specific idea or one event, it’s really important to BNG to kind of keep that culture,” says Beth Brasel, the Facility Manager at BNG Team.

The winning chili was called Bubba’s Bodacious Beef.